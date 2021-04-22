Chandigarh: Haryana’s Fortis hospital on Thursday reported a severe shortage of oxygen crisis. The hosptal authorities took to Twitter and wrote, “Fortis Hospital in #Haryana has only 45 minutes of oxygen left. Requesting @ashokgehlot51, @rajnathsingh, @PiyushGoyalOffc, @mlkhattar and @AmitShah to act immediately and help us to save patients’ lives.” Also Read - 100 Sikh Pilgrims Who Visited Pakistan For Baisakhi Celebrations Test Positive For COVID-19

The renowned private hospital said that they are left with only 45 minutes of oxygen. “This is an #SOS call from Fortis to allow oxygen tanker from Bhiwadi to reach our hospital #ASAP,” the hospital authorities further added.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, several hospitals, including the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, stand to run out of oxygen supply in a few hours at a time when they have hundreds of Covid-19 patients who are in dire need of oxygen.

Earlier, the Centre had increased the oxygen quota of the national capital, despite which several hospitals in the city are still crying for immediate oxygen supply. On Thursday morning, the Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in Janakpuri reported a severe oxygen crisis and said they have exhausted their stocks in the morning. There are over 200 patients admitted at the hospital, who were in need of oxygen.