New Delhi: In a sensational incident, the body of a Haryanvi singer, who had been missing for nearly two weeks, was found buried near a highway in Rohtak district on Monday, reported the NDTV quoting the police. The singer, who lived in Delhi, was last seen by her family on May 11. They had filed a case of kidnapping three days later.

The family have accused two men named Ravi and Rohit, who worked with her, of kidnapping and killing the singer. According to them, she had gone with Rohit to Bhiwani for shooting a music video. Security camera footage from a hotel near Rohtak's Meham showed them having dinner together.

The family have also accused the police of dragging their feet on the case. "She had no clothes on except her underwear," they said. The police in Haryana's Meham said that they had received information a day ago about a body buried near a flyover at Bhairon Bhaini village.

The police sent the body for post mortem, following which it was identified as that of the singer. One of the accused has been arrested in the case, the NDTV report added.