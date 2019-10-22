New Delhi: Taking a swipe at local politicians, Hurriyat leaders, religious leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, Governor Satya Pal Malik said that none of those leaders lost their children to terrorism.

“Whoever it is — be a Hurriyat leader, a Maulvi, or a mainstream political leader — no one has lost their kids to terrorism. All of their kids are settled abroad. They have only misled the children of the mass and sacrificed them at the altar of terrorism,” the governor said implying that those leaders can never represent the core problem on J&K.

#WATCH J&K Governor:Jitne yahan society,religion,Hurriyat aur mainstream leaders kahe jate hain,ye doosro ko call de ke marwate hain,isme se kisi ka bachha nahi mara hai,kisi ka bachha terrorism mein nahi hai. Aam admi ko jannat ka rasta dikhaiye aur marwa dijiye,ye hota raha hai pic.twitter.com/IokFDL4z7X — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019

“New Delhi is not trying to snatch J&K. It has its hands filled for J&K. There is no need to think otherwise,” the governor said, as reported by news agency ANI.

On August 5, Centre abrogated Article 370 which had guaranteed special status to J&K. In another significant move, the Centre bifurcated the state into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh. In a preemptive move, all communication channels in the Valley were blacked out, local leaders were detained. Schools and colleges were shut.

On October 31, the two UTs will officially come to existence. The situation in J&K is gradually limping back to normalcy amid reports of violence.

Meanwhile, finance minister Amit Shah on Tuesday approved the proposal of the payment of all 7th Central pay Commission allowances to the government employees of J&K and Ladakh.

Around 4.5 lakh government employees will benefit from this announcement. This will cost the government exchequer around Rs 4,800 crore.