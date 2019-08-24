New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday had a question for the ruling BJP after three senior leaders from his party publicly said that demonising Prime Minister Narendra Modi was wrong and he should be praised for doing the right things.

Earlier today, in a tweet, Sibal asked if any BJP leader had stood up and publicly advised the Prime Minister and the saffron party to not demonise the opposition.

Which BJP leader has stood up and publicly advised the Prime Minister and his party to “ stop demonising the Opposition and it’s leaders ? “ — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 24, 2019

Speaking at a book launch earlier this week, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said that the Prime Minister’s governance model was not completely a negative story and demonising him all the time and not recognising his work will not help anyone.

Further, he had said that it was time to recognise the good work done by the Prime Minister in his first term because of which, the former union minister said, Modi was re-elected earlier this year by nearly 40% of the electorate.

On Friday, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Shashi Tharoor came out in the open to back their party colleague.

Singhvi tweeted, “Always said demonising Modi wrong. Not only is he PM of a nation, a one-way opposition actually helps him. Acts are always good, bad and indifferent-they must be judged issue wise and not person wise. Certainly, Ujjawala scheme is only one amongst other good deeds.”

Tharoor, meanwhile, said that he had been arguing for six years that the PM should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing. This, he further said would add credibility to the criticisms whenever he errs. Finally, he welcomed others in the opposition coming around to a view for which he said he was severely criticised.