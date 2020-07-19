Community Transmission in India Latest News: Even though the Centre has clarified that the country has not yet entered the community transmission phase, an expert from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Sunday said it is there for sometimes now. Also Read - 'Sonu Sood Welding Work Shop'! Man Who Was Airlifted From Kochi Names His Welding Shop After The Actor

Dr Arvind Kumar, Chairman, Centre for Chest Surgery, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital told news agency ANI that he agreed 100% agree with IMA that there is community transmission in India.

"The community transmission has been there from quite some time. It was localised to pockets, for instance- in Dharavi and several areas of Delhi. I 100% agree with IMA that there is community transmission in India," he added.

Community transmission has been there from quite some time. It was localised to pockets, for instance- in Dharavi&several areas of Delhi. I 100% agree with IMA that there is community transmission in India: Dr Arvind Kumar, Chairman,Centre for Chest Surgery,Sir Ganga Ram Hospital pic.twitter.com/dBR1bWkeOR — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

On Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said community transmission has occurred in two coastal hamlets of Poonthura and Pulluvila in Thiruvananthapuram. He said this as the state on Friday recorded 791 cases, taking the count to 11,066.

“An unprecedented situation was prevailing in the coastal region of Thiruvananthapuram, with the infection spreading fast,” the CM said, adding, “A total lockdown will be enforced in these areas from Saturday.”

Prior to this, the Assam government had said that the state capital Guwahati is in community transmission phase. “The community transmission of coronavirus in Guwahati city, with over 8,000 positive cases so far, was likely to return to a normal level by the end of August,” Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

The situation in the state capital, which falls under Kamrup Metropolitan district and is under complete lockdown since June 28, is still critical and more testing was required to bring it under control, the minister said.

The development comes as the national capital on Saturday recorded 1,475 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the city to over 1.21 lakh. The death toll due to the disease rose to 3,597.