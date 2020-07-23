Community Transmission in Telangana: With the rapid increase in coronavirus cases in the state, the Telangana government believes that the community transmission has started in the state. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Liquor Shops to Remain Open During Weekend Curfew, Except in Containment Zones

Speaking to a news channel, Director of Public Health (Telangana) Dr G Srinivas Rao said that that the spread of Covid-19 in the state has reached stage-3. Also Read - Bengaluru Hospital Bans Woman COVID-19 Patients From Wearing Dupatta or Long Scarf, Here's Why

He also went on to say that the community transmission has started in the state. In the wake of these developments, he said that the people in the state need to stay vigilant for the next four-five weeks. Also Read - Trump Blames COVID-19 Spike on Black Lives Matter Protests, People Slam Him Calling 'Liar-In-Chief'

The statement from the official comes at a time when the COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the state with 1,554 new cases and nine deaths being reported on Wednesday. The total tally in the state now stands at 49,259 and deaths at 438.

Out of the 1,554 cases, 842 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts with 132 and 96 cases respectively.