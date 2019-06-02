New Delhi: A day after taking an oblique jibe at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama, Divya Spandana, social media head of the Congress party seems to have logged off Twitter. Spandana’s verified Twitter account with a blue tick, who had 839 k followers does not display any of her posts.

Besides, she has also removed her bio which described her as the social media head of the grand old party. Earlier her Twitter bio read, ‘Actor, Former Member of Parliament, Social Media & Digital Communications INC India’.

If reports are to be believed, Spandana has parted ways from the team. However, There is no official confirmation from either the Indian National Congress party or Spandana herself.

When news agency ANI asked Spandana if she has left the social media team of the Congress, she rejected the claims saying,”Your source is wrong.” On the other hand, the Congress media department refused to respond.

Earlier on Friday, Spandana had lauded Sitharaman, while evoking former Prime Minister and Congress leader Indira Gandhi, who held the additional charge of finance briefly in the 1970s. She had said, “The GDP not looking great, I’m sure you will do your best to revive the economy. You have our support. Best wishes-”

Notably, she (Spandana) has been credited with a turnaround of the Congress party’s social media presence. BJP has a robust media cell and a strong online presence. After the humiliating defeat, the Congress had officially announced that their leaders or members will not participate in discussions or television debates for at least a month.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the grand old party was routed with BJP-led NDA storming into power at the Centre.