New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in a series of tweets voiced his concern over the sentiment prevailing in Kashmir against the Central government over the repealed Article 370.

In his first tweet, Chidambaram wrote about IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal, who quit the service and floated his party- J&K Peoples Movement, to champion for the rights of people of Kashmir.

The Congress leader said that if likes of Shah Faesal are calling the government’s actions on Jammu and Kashmir as ‘the biggest betrayal’ then what must millions of ordinary people of the state think of it.

Shah Faesal came first in the Civil Services Examination and joined the IAS. He has called the government's actions on J&K as "the biggest betrayal".

The second tweet read, “If Shah Faesal thinks so, imagine what millions of ordinary people of J&K think.”

The Finance Minister during the UPA government wondered aloud, “Has ‘muscular nationalism’ resolved any conflict anywhere in the world?”

Has 'muscular nationalism' resolved any conflict anywhere in the world?

Chidambaram was reacting to Faesal’s recent Facebook post where the budding politician wrote how he has been informed that the Centre is gearing for 8-10,000 casualties from the Valley after it lifts its prohibitory orders from the state.

In his post, Faesal has termed repealing Article 370 as ‘Biggest betrayal by the Indian state in last 70 years’.

President Ram Nath Kovind declared abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir after Parliament passed a resolution in this regard.

“All provisions of Indian Constitution as amended from time to time without any modifications or exceptions, shall apply to the state of Jammu and Kashmir notwithstanding anything contrary contained in Article 152 or Article 308 or any other article of this Constitution or any other provision of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir or any law, document, judgement, ordinance, order, by-law, rule, regulation, notification, custom or usage having the force of law in the territory of India, or any other instrument, treaty or agreement as envisaged under article 363 or otherwise,” the notification issued on Tuesday said.

Article 370 had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 and 35A collectively defined that the state’s residents live under a separate set of laws, including those related to citizenship, ownership of property, and fundamental rights, as compared to the resident of other Indian states. It had also barred citizens from other states to purchase land or property in Jammu and Kashmir.