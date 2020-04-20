New Delhi: Valentis Cancer Hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, which had published an advertisement stating that it would, from now on, admit Muslim patients and their caretakers only after they test negative for coronavirus, has now tendered an apology for publishing such an advertisement. Also Read - In Ad, Meerut Hospital Says Muslims' Entry Allowed Only After COVID-19 Test; FIR Filed

“The ad was an appeal to all the people to follow the government guidelines so that everyone stays safe. It has nothing to do with religion. We apologise as some words hurt people’s sentiments,” Dr Amit Jain, a resident doctor of the hospital and a member of its management, said.

“The hospital never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments,” he added.

The ad was an appeal to all the people to follow the govt guidelines so that everyone stays safe. It has nothing to do with religion. We apologise as some word hurt people's sentiments. The hospital never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments: Dr Amit Jain,Velantis Cancer Hospital https://t.co/4fFpfKs8Bc pic.twitter.com/3g6cWh728t — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 20, 2020

Following massive public outrage, an FIR was registered against the hospital.

In recent days, attacks have taken place on doctors, healthcare workers, policemen and even sanitation workers in different parts of the country. A team of medical professionals and policemen was last week attacked in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad. Earlier this month, two female doctors came under attack in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore as well.

There have also been instances of ‘misbehaviour’ with hospital staff by members of the Tablighi Jamaat.

Uttar Pradesh has thus far recorded a total of 1,084 COVID-19 positive cases, of which 1,067 are active cases and 17 are casualties. Of the state’s total coronavirus cases, over 70 have been reported from Meerut.