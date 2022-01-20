New Delhi: Though coronavirus cases in Maharashtra seem to be stabilising, a top scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) cautioned people against complacency, stating it is too early to assume that states have crossed their third wave peaks. Speaking to a portal, Dr. Samiran Panda asserted that India won’t witness a collective peak in terms of daily infections.Also Read - Why COVID Third Wave Affecting Kids More Than 2 Other Waves? Here’s What Experts Say

“Different states in India are at different stages of Covid-19 infections, epidemiologically. The local data show different trends and we must understand that India — as the overall country – will not reach its peak, rather the different states will reach the peak at different times,” Dr Samiran Panda, additional director general at ICMR told News 18.com.

Furthermore, he added that India should follow the ‘one-shoe-doesn’t-fit-all’ approach’. “Just replace ‘shoe’ with ‘data’. Every state data is throwing a different trend. There are several pictures, which are emerging in India, state-wise, which show pandemics are in different states,” the portal quoted her as saying.