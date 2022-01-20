New Delhi: Though coronavirus cases in Maharashtra seem to be stabilising, a top scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) cautioned people against complacency, stating it is too early to assume that states have crossed their third wave peaks. Speaking to a portal, Dr. Samiran Panda asserted that India won’t witness a collective peak in terms of daily infections.Also Read - Why COVID Third Wave Affecting Kids More Than 2 Other Waves? Here’s What Experts Say
“Different states in India are at different stages of Covid-19 infections, epidemiologically. The local data show different trends and we must understand that India — as the overall country – will not reach its peak, rather the different states will reach the peak at different times,” Dr Samiran Panda, additional director general at ICMR told News 18.com.
Furthermore, he added that India should follow the ‘one-shoe-doesn’t-fit-all’ approach’. “Just replace ‘shoe’ with ‘data’. Every state data is throwing a different trend. There are several pictures, which are emerging in India, state-wise, which show pandemics are in different states,” the portal quoted her as saying.
Contrary to Panda, the SBI research in a report had earlier claimed the third wave seems to have achieved its peak in Mumbai, ‘if other districts also implement strict measures to control the virus spread, the national peak may come within 2-3 weeks after the Mumbai peak’.
“In Mumbai, case share is maximum in the 30-39 age group, while death count is maximum in the 60-69 age bracket. Active beds to total capacity have also come down from the second wave”, the report had said.
Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi reported 13,785 fresh COVID-19 cases and 35 more fatalities while the financial capital logged 6,032 new infections. Meanwhile, India reported 3,17,532 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a substantial rise of around 12 per cent from the previous day.
A total 491 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours on Thursday taking the toll to 4,87,693. The active caseload has jumped to 19,24,051 which constitutes 5.03 per cent of the country’s total positive cases. The Omicron infection tally has risen to 9,287 across the nation, an increase of 3.63 per cent from Wednesday.