New Delhi: Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra indulged in an ugly spat with UP police over law and order situation in state. Taking to Twitter, Vadra lambasted Yogi Adityanath government alleging that criminals are ‘roaming around freely, doing as they like’ in Uttar Pradesh.

“In entire Uttar Pradesh criminals are roaming around freely, doing whatever they wish. Criminal incidents continue to happen but it has fallen on deaf ears of the BJP government. Has the Uttar Pradesh government surrendered before criminals?” the Congress general secretary tweeted in Hindi.

पूरे उत्तर प्रदेश में अपराधी खुलेआम मनमानी करते घूम रहे हैं। एक के बाद एक अपराधिक घटनाएँ हो रही हैं। मगर उ.प्र. भाजपा सरकार के कान पर जूँ तक नहीं रेंग रही। क्या उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने अपराधियों के सामने आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया है? pic.twitter.com/khYP4eZam2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 29, 2019

Reacting sharply to the Congress leader’s tweet, UP police responded with data to counter her claims. “Stringent action has been taken against culprits by UP police in in cases of serious crimes. 9,225 criminals were arrested in two years and 81 were killed. Incidents of robbery, murder, dacoity and abduction has been reduced,”the official handle of the UP police tweeted. Furthermore, it claimed,”Effective action by UP Police has resulted in reduction in crimes by 20-35%. All sensational offences are solved in as long as possible 48 hours. Visible policing, strong monitoring, effective action against hardened criminals and public interaction has enabled us to win the confidence of people.”