Hasi Rani Rath, Shankharavh Sarkar bring BJP bypoll wins in Nandigram, Rejinagar

BJP candidate Hasirani Rath, mother of slain Suvendu Adhikari aide Chandranath Rath, secured 1,64,427 votes in the Nandigram Assembly bypoll.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/hasi-rani-rath-shankharavh-sarkar-bring-bjp-bypoll-wins-in-nandigram-rejinagar-8534426/ Copy

BJP won both seats in Rejinagar and Nandigram in the West bengal Assemly elections. PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly bypolls in West Bengal. Its candidates, Hasirani Rath and Shankharavh Sarkar, defeated their respective opponents by substantial margins.

In Nandigram, Rath defeated Congress candidate Milan Pradhan by 1,22,753 votes, securing 1,64,427 votes, or 75.94 per cent of the total. Pradhan received 41,674 votes, accounting for 19.25 per cent of the votes polled.

Election Commission of India data shows Rath secured 1,64,427 votes, comprising 1,63,630 EVM votes and 797 postal ballots, a 75.94 per cent share of the total polled. Pradhan finished second with 41,674 votes, made up of 41,521 EVM votes and 153 postal votes, giving him 19.25 per cent.

Also Read | Bypoll election results 2026 Winner List: Check who is leading in Nandigram, Rejinagar, Nagaon and Thattanchavady?

All about Hasi Rani Rath

Rath is the mother of Chandranath Rath, a close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who was killed in May, days after the BJP’s victory in the state Assembly elections. The BJP backed Rath in the bypoll as the constituency returned to the polls following Adhikari’s decision to retain Bhabanipur.

In Rejinagar, BJP candidate Shankharavh Sarkar secured 1,29,914 votes and defeated Golam Nabi Azad (Robin) of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party, who polled 54,098, winning by 75,816 votes.

Why were bypolls held in Nandigram?

A by-election in Nandigram was necessitated after West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari gave up the seat and retained Bhabanipur, where he defeated former chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the 2026 Assembly polls. Adhikari had won both seats.

Also Read | West Bengal Byelections 2026: Polling concludes across districts; Congress demands repolling in Nandigram, Rejinagar

The Rejinagar Assembly bypoll was triggered after Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir vacated the seat. Kabir had won both Rejinagar and Naoda in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections and opted to retain Naoda, necessitating a by-election in Rejinagar.

The contest was closely watched as an early electoral test for the BJP government, which ended the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule in West Bengal earlier this year.