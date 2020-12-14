New Delhi: When it comes to risk of heightened “societal violence”, a news report has said that Facebook internally categorized India as a Tier-1 country. However, despite believing that India has potential for social violence Facebook has been slow with deleting and restricting Indian groups and people who spread hate speech and fake news. Also Read - Ankhi Das, Facebook India Policy Head, Quits Company Amid Row Over Political Bias

A report by The Wall Street Journal said that despite the Bajrang Dal deemed as “dangerous” by Facebook, the social media giant has not moved to remove the groups from Facebook. This is because internal security audit teams at the company believe that this may anger these groups and they may target Facebook India offices, businesses and staff. Also Read - Parliament Panel Questions Facebook India Policy Head Ankhi Das on Data Privacy of Its Users

The report also mentioned that Facebook is varies in taking action against hate speech in India since a lot of groups and people involved in it are close to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which may impact Facebook’s India business. Also Read - Shashi Tharoor-led Parliamentary Panel Grills Facebook India MD Ajit Mohan For 2 Hours Over 'Hate Speech' Row

However, a Facebook spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal that the company’s hate speech policy was not influenced by political or business reasons.

“We enforce our Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy globally without regard to a political position or party affiliation,” Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone told the WSJ.

It must be noted that this is not the first time that Facebook is being slow in fighting hate speech in a country. The company has also come under fire for not acting against hate speech in countries such as Myanmar, Sri Lanka and the Philippines.