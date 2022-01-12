New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Uttarakhand on a petition seeking an independent probe into the Dharm Sansad or religious assembly hate speeches case. While hearing a petition filed by a former judge of Patna High Court Justice Anjana Prakash and journalist Qurban Ali, a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli asked the Uttarakhand government to respond within 10 days. Also Read - PM Modi's Security Breach in Punjab: SC Appoints Ex-Judge Indu Malhotra to Head Probe Committee

For the unversed, the event in Haridwar which allegedly called 'for genocide of members' of a community was organised by Yati Narsinghanand.

The Uttarakhand Police had filed an FIR on December 23, 2021, under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code against some persons including Wasim Rizvi, Sant Dharamdas Maharaj, Sadhvi Annapoorna alias Pooja Shakun Pandey, Yati Narsinghanand and Sagar Sindhu Maharaj. A similar complaint has been filed with the Delhi Police for the event organised in the national capital.

The plea said no effective steps have been taken by Uttarakhand and Delhi police. Till date no FIR has been lodged by the Delhi Police despite calls for ethnic cleansing at the event organised here, it said.