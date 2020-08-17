New Delhi: Ankhi Das, Facebook’s top public-policy executive in India has filed a complaint at Cyber Cell Unit, Delhi against a number of people, alleging that she has been receiving threats on online posting/publishing of content. This comes a day after leading American daily The Wall Street Journal claimed that Facebook ignored hate speech from leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Also Read - Hate Speech Row: 'We Enforce Policies Globally Without Regard to Anyone’s Political Affiliation', Clarifies Facebook

In the article titled 'Facebook Hate-Speech Rules Collide With Indian Politics', the Journal stated that Das told her staff members that punishing 'violations' by BJP leaders would hurt the social media giant's business prospects in the world's second-most populous nation, which is Facebook's biggest global market by number of users.

Ankhi Das, Director, Public Policy, India, South & Central Asia, Facebook files a complaint at Cyber Cell Unit, Delhi against a number of people, for issuing violent life threats through online posting/publishing of content.
— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

Earlier in the day, Facebook had issued a statement clarifying that it enforces policies on hate speech “without regard to anyone’s political position or party affiliation”. We prohibit hate speech and content that incites violence and we enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone’s political position/party affiliation. We’re making progress on enforcement and conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness and accuracy”, one of the Facebook spokespersons said.