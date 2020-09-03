New Delhi: Replying to a letter written by Congress leader KC Venugopal, Facebook on Thursday said that the social media giant takes allegations of bias seriously and denounce hate and bigotry in all forms. Also Read - Under Pressure, Facebook Bans BJP MLA T Raja Singh For Hate Speech; Banned on Instagram Too

Saying that it is non-partisan in nature, Facebook said it strives to ensure that the platforms remain a space where people express themselves freely.

“We are non-partisan and strive to ensure our platforms remain a space where people express themselves freely. We take allegations of bias seriously and denounce hate and bigotry in all forms,” Facebook wrote back to Congress leader KC Venugopal on his letter over FB India’s operations and practices. Also Read - Facebook Row: Shashi Tharoor-led Parliamentary Panel to Discuss 'Hate Speech' Issue Today

We are non-partisan & strive to ensure our platforms remain a space where people express themselves freely. We take allegations of bias seriously & denounce hate & bigotry in all forms: Facebook's reply to Congress leader KC Venugopal's letter over FB India operations & practices pic.twitter.com/HfEH0ZxH1G — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2020

The statement from Facebook comes after the Congress on Saturday wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the second time in a month, asking what steps were being taken on repeated allegations about the global social media giant’s India unit being biased towards the ruling BJP.

On August 29, in his letter to Zuckerberg, Congress general secretary organisation, K C Venugopal, referred to his earlier letter dated August 17 in which the party had requested the US-based company to investigate the allegations made in the Wall Street Journal article that the social media platform refused to apply hate speech rules to certain BJP politicians.

“We draw your attention to the article in Time magazine dated August 27 that reveals more information and evidence of biases and a quid-pro-quo relationship of Facebook India with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party,” Venugopal said in the new letter dated August 29 and asked for details of steps being taken by the group.

“We will also be pursuing legislative and judicial actions in India to ensure that a foreign company cannot continue to cause social disharmony in our nation for their pursuit of private profits,” he said.

Facebook had earlier said the company’s social media platform prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence, adding these policies are enforced globally without regard to political affiliation.

Again on Wednesday, Facebook said it remains committed to be an open and transparent platform, and allow people to express themselves freely on the platform amid a raging row over the social media giant’s alleged political bias.

The comments came hours after its India Head of Facebook Ajit Mohan appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology that is looking into alleged misuse of social media platforms.

“We thank the Honorable Parliamentary Committee for their time. We remain committed to be an open and transparent platform, and to giving people voice and allowing them to express themselves freely,” a Facebook spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.

Earlier in the day, Facebook banned BJP politician T Raja Singh from its platform and Instagram for violating its policy around content promoting violence and hate.

“We have banned Raja Singh from Facebook for violating our policy prohibiting those that promote or engage in violence and hate from having a presence on our platform, a Facebook spokesperson said in an emailed statement.