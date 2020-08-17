New Delhi: A day after the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) claimed that Facebook ignored hate speech from leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the social media giant said that it enforces policies on hate speech “without regard to anyone’s political position or party affiliation”. Also Read - Shashi Tharoor-Led Parliamentary IT Panel to Look Into BJP-Facebook ‘Links’: Reports

“We prohibit hate speech and content that incites violence and we enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone’s political position/party affiliation. We’re making progress on enforcement and conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness and accuracy”, news agency ANI quoted Facebook spokesperson as saying. Also Read - ‘No Link With Any Party’: Facebook Denies Charges as BJP, Congress Lock Horns Over US Media Report | Roundup

In the article titled ‘Facebook Hate-Speech Rules Collide With Indian Politics’, the Journal had claimed that Facebook India’s Public Policy Director Ankhi Das had told her staff members that punishing ‘violations’ by BJP leaders would hurt its business prospects in the world’s second-most populous nation, which is Facebook’s biggest global market by number of users. Also Read - How Can Facebook Fight Fake News? Here's What Might Help Social Media Giant

Following the report, a political slugfest broke out between the Congress and the BJP with the former citing the report as evidence of the alleged social media manipulation by the ruling party.

“BJP & RSS control Facebook & Whatsapp in India. They spread fake news and hatred through it and use it to influence the electorate. Finally, the American media has come out with the truth about Facebook”, tweeted former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back by raking up the controversial Cambridge Analytica issue. “Losers who cannot influence people even in their own party keep cribbing that the entire world is controlled by BJP and RSS. You were caught red-handed in alliance with Cambridge Analytica and Facebook to weaponise data before the elections and now have the gall to question us?” asked the minister.

Notably, the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica was a data leak in early 2018 whereby millions of Facebook users’ personal data was harvested without consent by the firm, primarily for political advertising.