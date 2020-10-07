Amid the murky politics over the Hathras incident, a BJP leader from Barabanki has courted controversy after he claimed that the four upper-caste men accused of brutally assaulting the 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras are ‘innocent’ and it is the victim who was ‘awaara’ (wayward). Also Read - Hathras Case: Yogi Govt Gives SIT Panel 10 More Days to Submit Findings, Security Beefed up Outside Victim's House

Notably, BJP’s Ranjeet Bahadur Srivastava, who has over 44 criminal cases against him, made this shocking statement on Tuesday night. He claimed that the teen was ‘having an affair with the accused’ and had called him to the millet field on September 14.

“The victim must have called the boy to the field because they were having an affair. This news is already out on social media and news channels. She must have got caught after that,” Srivastava said.

Well, the BJP leader did not stop there and further claimed that “such women are found dead in a few specific spots”.

“Such girls are found dead in only some places. They will be found dead in sugarcane, corn and millet fields or in bushes, gutters or forests. Why are they never found dead in paddy or wheat fields?” he asked.

Watch the shocking video here:

This is the mind set of @BJP4India leader Ranjeet Shrivastav from Barabanki… @NCWIndia @sharmarekha would your kind office dare to book such mindset’s? pic.twitter.com/4cYUZsjBx9 — Netta D'Souza (@dnetta) October 6, 2020

He implied that crops like sugarcane, corn and millet are taller in height and can conceal a person while wheat and paddy grow up to only three or four feet in height.

He went on to claim that no one ever witnesses such crimes when they occur or sees the victim being dragged away from the crime spot. Defending the four accused, Srivastava said they should be released from prison till the CBI files a charge sheet in the case.

Taking note of Srivastava’s statements, the National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma said, “He is not fit to be called the leader of any party. He is showing his primitive and sick mindset and I am going to send a notice to him.”

(With IANS inputs)