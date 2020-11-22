Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): The four persons accused in the Hathras case were being taken to Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Sunday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said Jail Superintendent Aligarh. Also Read - Hathras Case: Supreme Court Directs Allahabad HC to Monitor 'All Aspects' of CBI Probe

CBI officials took the Hathras case accused from Aligarh Jail to Gujarat to conduct their polygraph test along with brain mapping test.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed that the Allahabad High Court will monitor the probe, being conducted by the CBI, into the case related to the alleged gang-rape and subsequent death of a Dalit girl in Hathras.

The 19-year-old had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on September 14.

Her body was cremated by the Uttar Pradesh Police and the administration allegedly without the consent or the presence of the victim’s family.

