The accused in the case have been identified as Sandeep, Ravi, Ramu, and Lavkush. On the fourth day of its investigation, the CBI is questioning the family members of the accused of the gruesome incident.

Earlier on Wednesday, the CBI team questioned Hathras victim's family members for over six hours in connection with the case relating to her torture and alleged gangrape last month. The family members were questioned for around 6 hours and 40 minutes at the agency's temporary office.

The CBI has set up a camp office in Hathras in premises belonging to the Agriculture Department. As part of the investigation, the CBI team on Tuesday collected samples from the spot where the victim of the alleged gangrape was cremated on September 30.

The 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and severely injured in Hathras on September 14. She succumbed to her injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 29.

(With inputs from ANI)