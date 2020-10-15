A police officer said the hospital has “nothing to do” with the crime-related investigation. “Unless a crime takes place in the hospital or negligence is reported, this has no bearing on the criminal investigation. These are unrelated things. That is why CCTV footage was not taken into account,” he said.
This, incidentally, the second case in recent weeks when absence of CCTV footage in a high-profile case being investigated by the CBI, is affecting investigations.
In the Sushant Singh Rajput case too, the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai where the post mortem of the late actor was done, did not preserve the CCTV footage for investigations.
(With IANS inputs)