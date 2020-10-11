New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the death of a Dalit woman in Hathras after being allegedly gang-raped, saying the chief minister and his police say no one was raped because for them and many other Indians, she was “no one”.
Taking to Twitter, the former Congress president said that the shameful truth is many Indians do not consider Dalits, Muslims, and tribals to be human. He made the tweet tagging a media report which asked why police were denying rape when the woman repeatedly reported rape.
Notably, the Yogi Adityanath government is facing for its handling of the case, especially after the local police cremated the victim’s body at night without the family’s consent. However, officials said the cremation was done “as per the wishes of the family”.
The state government has also claimed that some people were trying to foment caste tensions in the aftermath of the incident. Quoting an FSL (forensic science laboratory) report, it has denied the rape charge.
A 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras was allegedly raped and attacked by four upper-caste men. She later succumbed to injuries at a Delhi hospital. Also Read - Hathras: CBI Takes Over Probe From UP Police, to Investigate FIR Related to Alleged Criminal Conspiracy Too | Top Points
