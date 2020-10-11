New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the death of a Dalit woman in Hathras after being allegedly gang-raped, saying the chief minister and his police say no one was raped because for them and many other Indians, she was “no one”.

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress president said that the shameful truth is many Indians do not consider Dalits, Muslims, and tribals to be human. He made the tweet tagging a media report which asked why police were denying rape when the woman repeatedly reported rape.