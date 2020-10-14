New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to instruct the CBI, which is probing the Hathras case, to submit status report on the investigation fortnightly. In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the UP government also stated that a three-layered security has been provided to the victim’s family. Also Read - Unlock 5.0: Cinema Halls in UP to Reopen Tomorrow with 50% Capacity, Check New Guidelines Here

More details will be added to the story. Also Read - Chinmayanand Case: Law Student Withdraws Sexual Assault Allegations, Faces Perjury in Court