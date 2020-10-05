New Delhi: Days after a Congress delegation led by former party president met the family of the Hathras victim, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has filed an FIR against over 500 grand old party workers, for violating section 144 at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Noida amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, Gautam Buddh Nagar district is currently under CrPC section 144, which restricts assembly of more than four people, in view of the novel coronavirus. Also Read - Security Tightened For Hathras Victim's Family, Brother Gets Two Gunmen After They Fear Threat to Life

Congress' Gautam Buddh Nagar unit president Manoj Chaudhary, Noida unit chief Shahabuddin and 500 other party workers have been named in the FIR. As per the FIR registered on October 3, the Congress workers have been booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and under section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The FIR has been lodged on a complaint by Rakesh Kumar Singh, the SHO of the Sector 20 police station.

Notably, several Congress workers and leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were on their way to Hathras last week to meet the family of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after an alleged gangrape. Massive ruckus between Congress workers and the Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) Police took place at the DND toll plaza after which police had baton-charged the crowd.

Some party leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka, were manhandled, while some policemen were also injured.

Earlier on October 2, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police had lodged an FIR against around 200 Congress workers and leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, under the Epidemic Diseases Act for not maintaining social distancing and not wearing face masks.