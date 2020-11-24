New Delhi: The four accused in the alleged gangrape of 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras in September will undergo a lie-detector polygraph test and brain mapping today at a Forensic Science Laboratory in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. Also Read - Supreme Court Issues Notice to UP Government Over Arrest of Kerala Journalist on Way to Hathras

The accused were taken to Gandhinagar by the CBI team, escorted by Hathras police, from Aligarh jail for the tests on Sunday.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Superintendent at Aligarh jail, Alok Singh said, "The accused will be subjected to polygraph test and brain mapping in Gandhi Nagar. They will return to the jail after the tests."

The four accused — Sandeep, Ravi, Ramu and Lavkush Sikarwar — are from Boolagarhi village under Chandpa police station of Hathras district of UP.

The polygraph test will be done to know whether the accused are hiding facts about the case. And, apart from that a bran mapping procedure called Brain Electrical Oscillation Signature (BEOS) will also be done to know the exact sequence of the incident and to find out whether the accused have direct information of the crime or if it’s a hearsay, said a report.

The Dalit girl was allegedly assaulted and gangraped by four men in Hathras on September 14. She later died due to her injuries at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on September 29 . The victim was cremated near her home by the police on September 30 allegedly without the family’s approval.