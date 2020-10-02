New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday lambasted Uttar Pradesh police for allegedly manhandling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when he was en route Hathras to meet the family members of the gangrape victim, who succumbed to her injuries this week. The manner in which UP police pushed him (Rahul Gandhi) it’s a ‘gangrape of a country’s democracy’. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Says BMC is Now 'Threatening Her Neighbours' to Isolate Her Socially

"Rahul Gandhi is a national political leader. We may have differences with Congress but nobody can support Police's behavior with him. His collar was caught and he was pushed to the ground, in a way its gangrape of country's democracy", said Raut.

Earlier on Thursday, high drama prevailed after Uttar Pradesh Police personnel pushed former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on the ground on the Yamuna Expressway and detained him, while he was walking towards Hathras.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule said that the UP government wants to ‘hide’ something. “What happened with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi and Congress workers, and the kind of statements by DM and others, prove that UP government wants to hide something”, said Sule.

She added, “Three rape cases in UP came to the fore in two days. State’s Home Minister and CM haven’t spoken anything. I request PM that there should be a detailed inquiry. If the Yogi government is unable to work for women safety in the state, then they should resign.”