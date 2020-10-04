New Delhi: Amid huge public outrage over the death of a Dalit woman in Harthras district of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath-led state government on Friday ordered that all those connected with the case will have to undergo polygraph and narcoanalysis tests as part of the investigation. Also Read - Nirbhaya Case Lawyer AP Singh to Defend 4 Upper Caste Men Accused in Hathras Gangrape Case

According to Additional Chief Secretary, Home Avanish Awasthi the tests would be conducted on both the parties (accused and victim) along with the police officials and other individuals to 'ascertain the truth behind the incident since both have been giving contradictory statements regarding the incident'.

All You Need to Know About polygraph and narcoanalysis tests?

A polygraph, popularly known as a lie detector test, is a process that measures and records several physiological indicators such as blood pressure, pulse, respiration, and skin conductivity while an individual is asked to respond to questions.

A couple of instruments like cardio-cuffs or sensitive electrodes are attached to the person as he/she is asked and answers a series of questions. For every single response, a numerical value is earmarked to know if the person is telling the truth/lying/ uncertain.

In some countries, polygraphs are used as an interrogation tool with criminal suspects or candidates for sensitive public or private sector employment

On the other hand, Narcoanalysis refers to the practice of administering drugs or chemical substances such as barbiturates, sodium pentothal etc, which induces a hypnotic state. Following this, the subject’s inhibitions are lowered and it becomes difficult though not impossible for an individual to lie.

Referred to as ‘truth serum’, the drug is mixed in distilled water before being administered to the accused. People who are under the influence of truth serums speak freely about anxieties or painful memories.

The entire test takes 1 to 3 hours. The person who undergoes the narco test regains consciousness fifteen minutes after the medication is stopped.

Is the narco test, ordered by CM Yogi viable?

In May 2010, a 3- judge of the Supreme Court headed by former CJI KG Balakrishnan had ruled that forcing someone to go through narco-analysis or lie detector tests is unconstitutional as “it is an unwarranted intrusion on the individual’s rights”. The ruling of the apex court came in response to petitions questioning the validity of such tests that were filed by persons accused in multiple criminal cases.

The verdict was a serious setback for the Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI ) which had argued that all their tests are legally sanctioned and are critical in cases where they can help provide evidence of crimes being committed.

Citing Article 20 (3) of the India Constitution, the SC had said that no person accused of any offense shall be compelled to be a witness against himself.

In Sept 2017, the Supreme Court had also ruled that no accused can demand a narco test to prove their innocence.

These tests also don’t have any legal validity as confessions made by a semi-conscious person are not admissible in court. However, the judge may grant limited admissibility after considering the circumstances under which the test was done.