New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh police, in one of the 19 FIRs filed in connection with the Hathras case alleged that the victim’s family was offered Rs 50 lakh by ‘unknown persons’ to lie about the state government. Also Read - 'Y Plus' Security For Bollywood Actress, Why No Protection For Hathras Victim's Family: Shiv Sena

According to the FIR filed at Chanda police station in Hathras, some anti-social elements wanted to leverage the situation to as part of a well-thought “criminal conspiracy” to provoke a “specific community” and a “specific caste” in order to disrupt law and order and “dent the image of a legally established government in the state. Also Read - Hathras Case: 'Cremation at Night to Avoid Large Scale Violence', UP Govt Tells Supreme Court; Cites Intel Inputs

“The accused also tried to lure the victim”s family with an offer of Rs 50 lakh and tried to manipulate them into speaking against the government by changing their previous testimony,” the FIR stated. Also Read - Hathras: UP Police Detains 4 Men With PFI Links on Suspicion of Deteriorating Law And Order in Trouble-torn District

Besides six cases at different police stations in Hathras, 13 more FIRs have been filed in Bijnor, Saharanpur, Bulandshahar, Allahabad, Ayodhya and Lucknow for vitiating the atmosphere.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court had asked the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to file an affidavit detailing the witnesses’ protection in the Hathras case.

“We want it on affidavit on how Hathras case witnesses are being protected. We want you (UP government) to ascertain whether the victim’s family has chosen a lawyer. We want to know the scope of Allahabad HC proceedings how we can widen it and make it relevant”, a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde reportedly asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1313384252495413248

The top court asserted that it will ensure that the investigation into the case, that has triggered an outrage across the country is smooth. For further hearing, the court has posted the matter for next week.

Earlier in the day, the UP government, in its affidavit before the Supreme Court, sought direction for free, fair investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case. The government also justified the 2.30 am cremation of the alleged rape victim, claiming that the district administration had convinced parents of the deceased to cremate her at night to avoid ‘large scale violence’ in the morning.