New Delhi: Hundreds of people have gathered at Jantar Mantar near India Gate in Delhi to protest against the gang-rape and subsequent death of a 19-year-old woman in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to join the gathering to demand action against the four accused in the case.

Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, actor Swara Bhaskar and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani have also reached the protest site, as per reports.

Earlier, the Delhi Police banned any gathering at India Gate but allowed people to assemble at Jantar Mantar nearby after due permission from the authorities.