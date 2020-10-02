Veteran BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to call off the policemen who have besieged the home and village of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras who was allegedly gangraped and died two weeks later, triggering nationwide outrage. Also Read - Hathras Gangrape: Hundreds Gather at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal Expected to Join

The BJP leader, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in AIIMS Rishikesh, posted a series of tweets, requesting the state chief minister to allow the mediapersons and politicians, including the opposition members, to meet the victim's family.

"I request you to allow political leaders, mediapersons to meet Hathras victim's family," Uma Bharti wrote in a Twitter post addressed to Yogi Adityanath in Hindi.

६)आप एक बहुत ही साफ़ सुधरी छवि के शासक है । मेरा आपसे अनुरोध है कि आप मीडियाकर्मियों को एवं अन्य राजनीतिक दलो के लोगों को पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने दीजिये । — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) October 2, 2020

Bharti said had she been fine she would have herself visited the family in Hathras and that she will definitely visit the family after getting discharged from the hospital.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the senior BJP leader said, “UP police’s suspicious action has dented the image of BJP, UP government and the state chief minister Yogi Adityanath.”

Describing the UP chief minister as an “administrator with a clean image”, Bharti related herself as his elder sister but in a limited number of words indicated she was forced to speak after the police laid siege to the village and the victim’s family.

She said she was hesitant to speak about the incident, as she thought the chief minister must be taking appropriate action in this regard.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

(With inputs from PTI)