New Delhi: A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recommended a CBI probe into the alleged gangrape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) reached the victim’s village to record the statement of family members. Also Read - Nirbhaya Case Lawyer AP Singh to Defend 4 Upper Caste Men Accused in Hathras Gangrape Case

Earlier on Saturday, DGP HC Awasthi and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi also met the family of the Hathras case victim. Also Read - Hathras Protests: DMK Leader Kanimozhi Holds Candelight Vigil in Chennai, Detained

Later, Congress leader Priyanka Vadra and former party president also met the family and declared that they will fight for ensuring justice for the Dalit woman who died on September 29. Also Read - Security Tightened For Hathras Victim's Family, Brother Gets Two Gunmen After They Fear Threat to Life

“I met the Hathras victim’s family and understood their pain. I assured them that we are standing with them in this difficult time and will provide all help in getting justice for them”, tweeted Rahul.

Priyanka, on the other hand, listed some of the demands and questions of the victim’s family.

“Questions of Hathras victim’s family–A judicial probe be conducted through the Supreme Court. Hathras DM be suspended and not given a big post. Why our daughter’s body was burnt using petrol without our permission. Why we are being repeatedly misled and threatened. For humanity’s sake, we brought ‘chita se phool’, but how do we believe that this dead body is that of our daughter?” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

In Hindu tradition bringing ‘chita se phool’ generally means collecting remains after cremation. “It is the right of this family to get answers to these questions and the UP government will have to give answers”, the Congress general secretary in-charge UP said.