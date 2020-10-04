Live Updates

  • 8:06 PM IST

    Hathras Case LIVE Updates: Bhim Army chief asks Yogi Adityanath government if the victim’s family can move in with him till a decision is taken for Y security or Supreme Court-monitored probe as they “do not feel safe” in the village anymore. Azad met the victim’s family today.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    Hathras Case LIVE Updates: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad demands Y level security for Hathras gangrape victim’s family. “I demand Y-level security for the family or I’ll take them to my house. They are not safe here. We want an inquiry to be done under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge,” he said.

  • 4:54 PM IST

    Hathras Case LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Congress Committee to hold a two-hour silent protest on Monday.

  • 3:54 PM IST

    Hathras Case LIVE Updates: A delegation of not more than 5 people are allowed inside the village. Delegations of Samajwadi Party & Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) came in, we got 5 names listed & allowed them to go there. Eventually, their workers started misbehaving with women personnel. They broke the barricading & pelted stones. One of our COs has been injured. To disperse the crowd we had to use minor force. The situation is under control, says Hathras Sadar SDM Prem Prakash Meena.

  • 3:00 PM IST

  • 2:48 PM IST

    Hathras Case LIVE Updates: We want an investigation to be held under a retired Supreme Court judge. We want the Hathras District Magistrate to be suspended, said the brother of the victim.

  • 2:36 PM IST

    Hathras Case LIVE Updates: UP government is trying to hide what happened there (in Hathras). The funeral by Police and attack on journalists is strongly condemnable. Moreover, the political leaders who are going there are also being attacked,said Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

  • 2:18 PM IST

    Hathras Case LIVE Updates: Police baton-charge the Samajwadi Party (SP) workers, protesting in the victim’s village demanding justice.

  • 2:17 PM IST

    Hathras Case LIVE Updates: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad was stopped by the cops 20 km away from the victim’s village. Reports claimed that he is marching towards Hathras along with his supporters.

  • 1:49 PM IST

New Delhi:  A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recommended a CBI probe into the alleged gangrape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) reached the victim's village to record the statement of family members.

Earlier on Saturday, DGP HC Awasthi and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi also met the family of the Hathras case victim.

Later, Congress leader Priyanka Vadra and former party president also met the family and declared that they will fight for ensuring justice for the Dalit woman who died on September 29.

“I met the Hathras victim’s family and understood their pain. I assured them that we are standing with them in this difficult time and will provide all help in getting justice for them”, tweeted Rahul.

Priyanka, on the other hand,  listed some of the demands and questions of the victim’s family.

“Questions of Hathras victim’s family–A judicial probe be conducted through the Supreme Court. Hathras DM be suspended and not given a big post. Why our daughter’s body was burnt using petrol without our permission.  Why we are being repeatedly misled and threatened. For humanity’s sake, we brought ‘chita se phool’, but how do we believe that this dead body is that of our daughter?” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

In Hindu tradition bringing ‘chita se phool’ generally means collecting remains after cremation. “It is the right of this family to get answers to these questions and the UP government will have to give answers”, the Congress general secretary in-charge UP said.