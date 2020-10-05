New Delhi: ‘There were no signs suggestive of intercourse’, said a forensic report on the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died days after being brutally assaulted by four upper-caste men in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. The final report of the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) in Agra says the samples did not contain sperm. Also Read - Nirbhaya Case Lawyer AP Singh to Defend 4 Upper Caste Men Accused in Hathras Gangrape Case

Earlier the Uttar Pradesh police, which is currently under the scanner, had claimed that the forensic report of the victim’s viscera had proved that she was not raped or gangraped. “The report of the FSL clearly says that samples did not contain sperm. It makes clear that there was no rape or gang rape,” Additional Director Genera (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar had said. Also Read - Security Tightened For Hathras Victim's Family, Brother Gets Two Gunmen After They Fear Threat to Life

The ADG had also claimed that the woman in her statement to police “did not mention rape but talked about ‘marpeet’ (beating) only”. Also Read - Man Throws Ink on AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Hathras After he Met Victim's Kin, Detained | WATCH

Legal experts, however, debunked the theory propounded by the Uttar Pradesh Police that absence of semen from the body of Hathras victim suggested that she was not raped, saying the presence of sperm cannot be an essential ingredient to prove the crime.

Reports claimed that the woman’s samples were sent to the forensic lab in Agra 11 days after the incident, following which the experts point that sperms would not be present in the samples by that time.

According to the forensic report, the victim’s samples were collected on September 22 at a hospital in Aligarh and sent to the Agra’s Forensic Science Laboratory on September 25, three day later.

The woman was allegedly raped on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital where she died on Tuesday. She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of night.

Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out “as per the wishes of the family”, even as the incident triggered outrage across the country.