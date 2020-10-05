Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar police in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday apologised to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and ordered an inquiry into a policeman holding the Congress leader by her kurta during a ruckus at the DND flyover on Saturday. Also Read - Security Tightened For Hathras Victim's Family, Brother Gets Two Gunmen After They Fear Threat to Life

"Noida Police profoundly regrets the incident with Priyanka Gandhi while handling an unruly crowd at the DND. We also apologise to Priyanka Gandhi. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and ordered an inquiry to be conducted by a senior lady officer. We, at Noida Police, are committed to ensuring the safety and dignity of women," the district police said in a statement.

Punitive action would be ensured after the probe into the matter, it added.

Priyanka Gandhi along with her brother Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders was going to Hathras to meet the family of a Dalit woman who died after an alleged gangrape, when the incident occurred at the Delhi-UP border on Saturday afternoon.

Congress workers and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) police engaged in scuffles during which she was manhandled. A helmet-wearing policeman held the 48-year-old Congress general secretary by her kurta at the DND toll plaza while a crowd surrounded them.

Pictures and videos of the incident also surfaced on social media, drawing criticism for the state government and the police.

(With inputs from PTI)