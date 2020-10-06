New Delhi: On charges ranging from attempt to trigger caste conflict to sedition, the Uttar Pradesh Police has filed 19 FIRs in connection with the Hathras case and the spate of protests that triggered after the alleged gangrape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman. Also Read - 'Y Plus' Security For Bollywood Actress, Why No Protection For Hathras Victim's Family: Shiv Sena

State's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that FIRs registered have been registered across UP. Six cases at different police stations in Hathras, 13 more FIRs have been filed in Bijnor, Saharanpur, Bulandshahar, Allahabad, Ayodhya, and Lucknow for vitiating the atmosphere, he said. The FIRs also deal with matters posted on social media.

The FIR lodged at Chandpa police station in Hathras district against unknown persons mentioned alleged attempts to foment cast conflict, promoting enmity between groups and tarnish the image of the government and invoked section 124A of the Indian Penal Code — the serious charge of sedition. Eighteen other sections of the Indian Penal Code and one under the IT Act were also listed in the FIR.

According to the reports, the FIR stated that there was a deep criminal conspiracy in the backdrop of Hathras incident to malign the state government and create social unrest. It claimed that the victim’s family was manipulated to take a stand against the Yogi Adityanath-led state government. Besides, some social media posts, TV channels projected CM Yogi in a bad light, with the intent to create hatred and communal unrest.

Apart from the sedition charge, the FIR lodged at Chandpa police station also lists sections related to conspiracy and intention to cause public alarm. Police also included section 67 of the IT Act, which deals with transmitting obscene material in electronic form.