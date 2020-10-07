New Delhi: Responding to the rising protests against the Hathras incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday came down heavily on those doing politics over the “dead bodies of the poor” and said that such people will be identified and dealt “with a heavy hand”. Also Read - Payal Ghosh's Flip in Richa Chadha Case: Tweets 'Not Sorry' After Agreeing to Apologise in Court

“The faces of those doing politics on the dead bodies of the poor are getting exposed and the government will identify each one of them and deal with them with a heavy hand as per the law of the land,” The UP CM said at a virtual meeting with the BJP office-bearers of the Bangarmau (Unnao) Assembly constituency, which goes to bye-elections on November 3. Also Read - Beware! UGC Declares These 24 'Self-Styled' Universities as FAKE, Most From Uttar Pradesh, Delhi

The UP government also sent two ADG and DIG level special officers in Hathras district this evening, along with Aligarh Range for seven days to contain the law and order situation in the district arising out of the distressful incident. Also Read - Watch: Old Video of Irrfan Khan Reciting ‘Thakur Ka Kuan’ Goes Viral, Netizens Are Reminded of Hathras Horror

The remarks assume significance in the wake of the opposition hue and cry over the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman last month after she was allegedly gang-raped in a field in Hathras. The victim was also cremated hurriedly in the dead of the night by the UP Police, against the will of the family members.

Earlier on Tuesday, Adityanath had alleged that the protests were just an Opposition tactic to malign his government’s reputation. For the opposition, politics is just a business and they can stoop to any low to run their business, he reiterated.

“These are the ones for whom the poor have just been a vote bank and poverty alleviation is just another rhetorical political slogan with no heart for their uplift,” the chief minister said.

“They (opposition) view everything through the prism of caste, religion and regionalism. These disruptive elements may resort to any misdeed and disintegrate the social structure in order to keep their vote banks intact.

“We should assure people that we will not allow their evil designs to succeed,” he added.

Notably, CM Adityanath has given the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the Hathras gangrape and murder, 10 more days to submit its findings on the case. The panel was supposed to submit its report today.