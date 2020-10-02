The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday evening suspended Hathras superintendent of police (SP), deputy superintendent of police (DSP), station inspector and some other officials over the gangrape and death of the 19-year-old Dalit woman that has triggered nationwide protests. Also Read - After Brief Closure, Delhi Metro Reopens Exit Gates at Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk Metro Stations

The suspension came hours after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vowed 'exemplary punishment' for the culprits that would be remembered by future generations.

Earlier on Friday, CM Yogi said his government is committed to women’s’ safety and those who even think of harming their self-respect will face complete destruction.

“Total destruction of those who even think of harming the self respect of women in UP is inevitable,” Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

Such people will get exemplary punishment that would be remembered by future generations, he said.

“They will get such a punishment that it will set an example. The UP government is committed to the safety and development of mothers and daughters,” CM Yogi Adityanath said, adding that “this is our resolve and promise.”

Earlier, the station house officer (SHO) of Chandpa police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, under whose jurisdiction the 19-year-old Dalit woman was gangraped, was transferred to the district police lines for his “failure to promptly act” in the case.