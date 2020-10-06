New Delhi: Amid the ongoing outrage over the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath-led state government on Tuesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, seeking its direction for free, fair investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case. Also Read - 'Y Plus' Security For Bollywood Actress, Why No Protection For Hathras Victim's Family: Shiv Sena

Citing intelligence inputs of possible assembly of lakhs of protesters, the Yogi government also justified the 2.30 am cremation, claiming that the district administration had convinced parents of the deceased to cremate her at night to avoid ‘large scale violence’ in the morning. Also Read - Hathras: UP Police Claims Some Groups Offered Rs 50 Lakhs to Victim's Kin to Speak Against Yogi Government

It stated that there was an alert owing to the Babri verdict and COVID-19 safety measures. “In such extraordinary and severe circumstances, the district administration decided to convince the parents to cremate the body of the victim that was lying for almost more than 20 hours after her death and post-mortem,” NDTV quoted the state government’s affidavit as saying. Also Read - Hathras: UP Police Detains 4 Men With PFI Links on Suspicion of Deteriorating Law And Order in Trouble-torn District

#Hathras case: Uttar Pradesh govt's affidavit states

a "vicious campaign" has been unleashed to defame the State govt. It explains in detail the investigation carried out so far in the case, & says that vested interests are attempting to ascribe motive to derail a fair probe. https://t.co/n4ArcEkgJl — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

“A ‘vicious campaign’ has been unleashed to defame the state government”, the affidavit stated. Furthermore, it explained in detail the investigation carried out so far in the case and said that vested interests are attempting to ‘ascribe motive to derail a fair probe’.

Notably, the affidavit was filed in response to a PIL, which has been listed for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde today.