New Delhi: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has said no one should indulge in character assassination of the victim just as the accused should not be pronounced guilty before a fair trial.

The court, which took up the matter suo motu, is hearing the statements of both the government and the family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died last month after brutality and alleged gangrape.

Earlier on Monday, the court reportedly chided the UP Police for cremating the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after allegedly being raped by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras in the middle of the night.

According to the counsel for the victim’s family, the Bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Rajan Roy asked ADG (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar, if he would have allowed his daughter to be cremated the same way? The court also questioned if the police action would have been similar if the victim came from a rich family, the counsel told media after the hearing.

The HC bench had summoned UP Additional Chief Secretary, DGP, Hathras DM and SP, apart from the ADG (Law and Order). The victim’s family also appeared before the court to record their statement.

The victim’s family urged the court to transfer the case out of the state as they ‘did not have faith in the local authorities’. They requested for security till the end of the judicial procedure and also demanded that reports of CBI be kept confidential.