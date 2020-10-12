New Delhi: Family members of a 19-year-old Dalit girl, who died after being allegedly gangraped by four upper-caste men in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh has left for Lucknow to appear before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. The hearing is likely to be held in-person. The court had ordered the Hathras district administration to arrange for the family’s travel. Also Read - Woman Congress Worker Thrashed at Party Meeting For Protesting Against Candidature of 'Rape Accused' in UP Bypolls

“I am going with them. Proper security arrangements have been made. District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) is also accompanying us”, said Anjali Gangwar, SDM. Also Read - After Delhi's 'Baba Ka Dhaba', People Queue up at Agra's 'Kanji Bade Wale' Uncle Struggling to Make Ends Meet | Watch

The case is listed for hearing before a division bench of Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Rajan Roy at 2:15 PM. Taking suo motu cognisance of the case, which has triggered widespread outrage, a division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Jaspreet Singh had ordered the Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary, state police chief, and an additional director general of police to appear before it on October 12 to explain the incident. It had also summoned ADG, law and order; and district magistrate and superintendent of police.

“The incidents which took place after the death of the victim on September 29, 2020, leading up to her cremation, as alleged, have shocked our conscience. Therefore, we are taking suo moto cognisance of the same,” the bench had said in its order.
The state government has asked additional advocate general V K Sahi to represent it before the court.