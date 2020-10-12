New Delhi: Family members of a 19-year-old Dalit girl, who died after being allegedly gangraped by four upper-caste men in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh has left for Lucknow to appear before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. The hearing is likely to be held in-person. The court had ordered the Hathras district administration to arrange for the family’s travel. Also Read - Woman Congress Worker Thrashed at Party Meeting For Protesting Against Candidature of 'Rape Accused' in UP Bypolls

“I am going with them. Proper security arrangements have been made. District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) is also accompanying us”, said Anjali Gangwar, SDM. Also Read - After Delhi's 'Baba Ka Dhaba', People Queue up at Agra's 'Kanji Bade Wale' Uncle Struggling to Make Ends Meet | Watch