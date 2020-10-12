Lucknow: Family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after allegedly being raped by four upper caste men in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh appeared before the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday. Also Read - Jhansi: Teenager Allegedly Gangraped Inside College Hostel During UPSC Exam, All Accused Arrested

The woman’s father, mother and three brothers was brought to the court amid tight security from Hathras earlier in the day. Also Read - Hathras Gangrape Case: Victim's Family Appears Before Allahabad High Court, Hearing Underway

The Bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Rajan Roy heard them and fixed November 2 as the next date of hearing. Also Read - Hathras Case: Victim's Family to Appear Before Allahabad HC Today Amid Tight Security

Lucknow: Family members of Hathras alleged gang-rape victim to appear before Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court today. The family members who are en-route to Lucknow from Hathras are accompanied by the District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate & Superintendent of Police pic.twitter.com/mw3SiIAbwF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 12, 2020

The UP Additional Chief Secretary; DGP; and the ADG (Law and Order) also deposed before the court, along with the Hathras DM and SP.

The DM told the court that the decision to cremate the body in the night was taken due to the law and order considerations and there was no pressure from the state authorities.

Lucknow: Family members of Hathras alleged gang-rape victim arrive at Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court https://t.co/yh0gATKjb6 pic.twitter.com/ej8oqi1LsB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 12, 2020

Additional Advocate General V K Shahi, who represented the state authorities in the court, said the next date of hearing has been fixed for November 2.

The court had summoned the Additional Chief Secretary, Home; the Director General of Police; ADG, Law and Order; and the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Hathras to furnish the status report of investigation into the case.

The Court will give a decision. The next date of hearing is 2nd November, 2020: Aditional Advocate General VK Shahi, representing Uttar Pradesh government before Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court, in #Hathras case https://t.co/zh7SB1q16E pic.twitter.com/gRku23HlUa — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 12, 2020

The woman was allegedly raped by four upper caste men on September 14.

She succumbed to severe assault injuries at a Delhi hospital a fortnight later, which was followed by a hushed up cremation at night, allegedly forced by the district administration.

The victim's family has demanded that reports of CBI be kept cofidential. We had also prayed that the case be transferred out of UP. The third demand is that the family be provided security until the case completely concludes: Seema Kushwaha, lawyer of #Hathras victim's family https://t.co/zh7SB1q16E pic.twitter.com/uDpUtJEiMR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 12, 2020

The brutal injuries suffered by the woman and the administration’s move to cremate her body late at night triggered a massive outrage, resulting in a pitched political battle from Delhi to Hathras.

“Shocked” by the murder and alleged gang rape of the Dalit woman and the subsequent cremation, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court had on October 1 summoned top government officials.

(With inputs from PTI)