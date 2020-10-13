New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the investigation into the Hathras alleged rape case, reached the crime scene on Tuesday. The police have cordoned off the crime scene, the farm field in Boolgarhi, where four upper-caste men had allegedly attacked the 19-year-old Dalit woman on September 14. Also Read - Hathras Case: Victim’s Father Unwell, Not Willing to go to Hospital, Says Official

The CBI team is also expected to recreate the crime scene and speak to the eyewitnesses present there on September 14. Later in the day, the team will also visit the home of the victim to speak with the mother and brother to know exactly what happened on the day, reports said.

The CBI team has collected all the case-related documents and medical records of the victim.

Earlier on Sunday, the CBI had registered a case under Sections 376D (gang rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, a day after it received a central notification issued on a request by the Uttar Pradesh government.