With protests raging against the death of a Dalit woman after being brutally gang-raped in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya made a suggestive comment that may have furthered the controversy. Also Read - Hathras Gangrape Case: Family of Victim Alleges 'Forceful' Cremation by UP Police, Admin Dismisses Charges as 'Wrong'

Assuring action against the four ‘upper caste’ men accused of raping the 20-year-old woman, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya seemed to point at the encounter killing of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey in July. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Others Demand Justice For Hathras Gang Rape Victim

“The accused have been arrested. The case has been sent to a fast-track court. The accused will be sent to jail… Yogi (Adityanath) is the Chief Minister. Main jaanta hun ki unke pradesh mein kabhi bhi gaadi palat jaati hai (I know that in his state, a car can overturn anytime),” Mr Vijayvargiya was quoted as telling news agency ANI. Also Read - Hathras Gangrape Case: UP CM Forms 3-member SIT Probe Panel; PM Modi Asks Yogi to Take Strict Action Against Accused | LIVE Updates

#WATCH The accused have been arrested. The case has been sent to a fast-track court. The accused will be sent to jail… Yogi Ji jo wahan ke CM hain, main jaanta hun ki unke pradesh main kabhi bhi gaadi palat jati hai: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on #Hathras gang-rape case pic.twitter.com/ksSERx3nu0 — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

Even though he did not take any names, his comment was easily linked to the way Vikas Dubey, wanted for the killing of eight cops, was shot dead after his arrest by Uttar Pradesh policemen.

Dubey was shot dead on July 10 while he was being brought back to UP in a police convoy. The police said the car that had Dubey swerved and flipped. The gangster, they claimed, took advantage of the accident, snatched the gun of a policeman, tried to escape and opened fire. That is when he was shot dead, claimed the UP cops.

In between raising controversy over the killing, the Supreme Court asked for a report.