New Delhi: Starting from political leaders and social activists to women’s groups on Tuesday protested and demanded firm action against four men accused of gangraping a 19-year-old girl in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - 18-Foot-Long Indian Python Swallows New-Born 'Nilgai' in UP's Fatehpur, Villagers Rush to Witness Rare Sight

The young victim was allegedly gangraped in a field by four goons of the so-called “higher castes” on September 14. She was admitted to the Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University. But her condition deteriorated as her spinal column had been damaged resulting in paralysis of the lower body. She was later shifted to the Safdarjang Hospital in Delhi where she succumbed to her injuries. Also Read - 'Shameful For Society, Country, Governments': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Hathras Gangrape Incident

Four accused arrested Also Read - Another Nirbhaya: Angry Netizens Demand Justice For Hathras Gangrape Victim, Want Rapists to be Hanged

All the four accused are in police custody. Protesters have demanded death penalty for all four. Her death on Tuesday prompted outrage, protests and calls for justice across the nation.

From Priyanka Gandhi to Akhilesh Yadav, opposition leaders as well as Bhim Army activists have criticised the Yogi Adityanath government in UP for atrocities against women.

After the news of her death spread, protests broke out at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital as well as in Vijay Chowk and in Hathras, about 180 km away.

A Delhi Police official confirmed that the victim’s body has been taken by the Uttar Pradesh Police from the hospital.

Protesting outside Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad urged all members of the Dalit community to take to the streets and demand death penalty for the accused.

Congress slams UP govt

Slamming the at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress questioned the “silence” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and women BJP leaders on the issue and alleged that the state has become the “crime capital” of the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the “class-specific jungle raj” of UP has killed another young woman.

“The government said this is fake news and left the victim to die. Neither was this unfortunate incident fake, nor was the death of the victim and the brutality of the government,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Bollywood celebrities demand action

In Bollywood, actors Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha among others called for “serious punishment”.

Akhtar posted a heartbreak emoji on Twitter and said it was a “sad, sad day”. “How much longer can this be allowed to go on,” he wrote.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma said it has assured all possible assistance to her family and has reached out to the brother.

Hathras DM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation

The Hathras district administration on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of a Dalit woman, who died in a Delhi hospital while undergoing treatment after her alleged gang-rape and brutal physical assault in a village near UP.