Hathras Gangrape Case Latest News: Anguished over the alleged gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh and her subsequent forcible cremation, a Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday summoned top government officials to the court on October 12.

Issuing the summons, a bench of justices Rajan Roy and Jaspreet Singh asked Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary, director general of police and additional director general of police to be present before the court on October 12 to explain the case.

Taking suo moto cognisance of the September 14 gang-rape and subsequent death of the teenager, the bench also ordered the Hathras district magistrate and senior superintendent of police to appear before it.

The bench asked all officials to come prepared with all the relevant material and documents to apprise the court of their versions of the incident.

The bench also asked the late teen’s parent to come to the court to apprise it of their version of the incident and ordered the Hathras district administration to arrange for their travel to the court.

On the other hand, media reports suggested that an FIR has been lodged against 203 Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

As per reports, the FIR has been lodged at Ecotech Police Station in Greater Noida. Many serious sections have been imposed by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police in the FIR against the Congress leaders.

