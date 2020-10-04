New Delhi: A day after the Gandhis visited Hathras, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad is on his way to meet the victim’s family in the Uttar Pradesh village where a 20-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped by four upper-caste men last month, stirring a nationwide outrage. Also Read - Nirbhaya Case Lawyer AP Singh to Defend 4 Upper Caste Men Accused in Hathras Gangrape Case

Azad was also present during the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar where hundreds of students, civil rights activists and political workers gathered wearing masks, holding placards and raised slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"The Hathras victim cannot get justice till Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) resigns and the Supreme Court takes cognisance of the issue. These kinds of culprits should be punished as soon as possible so that others get scared before committing such crimes," the Bhim Army chief told reporters.

“We will go to Hathras and till the time the matter doesn’t come to Delhi, there is no chance of getting justice,” Azad added.

Earlier on Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her brother Rahul Gandhi drove to Hathras to meet the family of the gangrape victim.

The duo also witnessed high drama at the on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border with barricades on Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway, where scores of policemen deployed as swarms of Congress workers and others jostled with each other with slogans and Congress flags fluttering in the air.

KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Mukul Wasnik also accompanied the Gandhis on the visit.

“The UP government will not be able to act in an arbitrary way as the whole country is standing for ensuring justice to the daughter of the country,” Rahul Gandhi said in the tweet in Hindi, following the visit.

The duo declared they will fight till the justice is delivered to the Dalit woman.