Hathras Gangrape Case Latest Updates: Responding to pressure from opposition party leaders and protesters, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Friday demanded death sentence for all four accused in the Hathras gangrape case.

Taking to Twitter, he said that he will meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow on Saturday to discuss the case.

"I will meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow on Friday to discuss the Hathras incident. All four accused should be hanged," he added.

I will meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow tomorrow to discuss the #Hathras incident. All four accused should be hanged: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale pic.twitter.com/EJgnSd0Qqm — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

The statement from the Union Minister came just after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said his government is committed to womens’ safety and those who even think of harming their self-respect will face total destruction.

The warning from Yogi government comes days after a woman was gangraped in Hathras by four men. She died at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday morning.

“Total destruction of those who even think of harming the self respect of women in UP is inevitable,” Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Such people will get exemplary punishment that would be remembered by future generations,” he added further.

“They will get such a punishment that it will set an example. The UP government is committed to the safety and development of mothers and daughters,” he said, adding that “this is our resolve and promise.”