New Delhi: All the four accused in the alleged Hathras gangrape case have written to the Uttar Pradesh Police, claiming they are being framed by the victim's family and demanded justice in the matter. In the letter, they have also stated that were friends with the victim and would often talk over the phone.

However, the victim's family did not approve of their friendship. The four accused — Sandeep, Ramu, Ravi and Lavkush– further said that none of them were at the spot where the girl was beaten.

On the day of the incident i.e September 14, they admitted to have met the girl but maintained that they left the place when her mother and brother objected. They said that they later came to know that the girl had been beaten by her mother and brother for meeting the accused.

The four accused have put their thumb impressions at the end of the letter.

The Dalit teen was allegedly sexually attacked by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. The accused had tried to strangle her to death as she resisted their rape attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. The four accused have been arrested.

She lost her life at a Delhi hospital last week.

The body of the victim was cremated at around 3 AM by Uttar Pradesh police last Wednesday. If reports are to be believed, the UP Police had forcibly performed the last rites without giving heed to the family’s repeated requests of bringing the body home first.