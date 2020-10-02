Hathras Gangrape Latest News: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday evening joined protests at the Jantar Mantar near India gate in the national capital where hundreds of civil society activists, students, Aam Aadmi Party and Left leaders gathered to protest against the Hathras gang-rape-and-murder case. Also Read - Hathras Gangrape Case: Priyanka at Prayer Meet Says Will Ensure Justice For Victim, Rahul Alleges UP Govt Hiding Truth

Addressing the protesters, Kejriwal said the matter should not be politicised and no such rape incident should happen in the country.

"There should be no politics on this issue. Why should such an incident happen in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mumbai or Delhi? No rape incidents should happen in the country," Kejriwal told protesters at Jantar Mantar.

Demanding strong action against the culprits, Kejriwal said the victim’s family at this time needs all the possible help from state governments and the Centre.

“The entire country wants that the culprits should be given stringent punishment. Some people feel that attempts are being made to save them. At this time, the victim’s family needs all the possible help,” Kejriwal added.

Apart from Kejriwal, the protest was joined by senior lawyer Prashant Bhusan, actor Swara Bhasker, CPI(M) leaders Brinda Karat and Sitaram Yechury, and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj. They demanded justice for the Hathras victim.

The development comes as the body of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday a fortnight after she was allegedly gang-raped, was cremated in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging that the police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, politburo member Brinda Karat and CPI general secretary D Raja questioned the silence of the Central government over the issue.

“The silence of the central government and the top leadership of the BJP on such a heinous crime and the UP government’s response thereafter speaks volumes about the authoritarian and anti-democratic ‘chehra’, ‘chaal’, ‘charitra’, and ‘chintan’ of the ruling party,” Yechury said.

Karat said the lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh is “a caste code in operation, not the Constitution of India”.

“We fought for the primacy of rape victim’s statement in law, but now, they have brought a false report to save the criminals, saying there was no rape. I want to ask Modiji. Is this your culture? Your UP government has put the family under house arrest. You are punishing them and not the government responsible for her death,” she said.