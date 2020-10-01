New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday demanded resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the brutal gangrape in Hathras that has sent shockwaves across the country. Addressing a presser, Mayawati said that the Chief Minister should resign if he can’t ensure safety of women in the state. She said that he is not able to maintain law and order in his state. Also Read - Will This Ever End? Twitter Heartbroken After Another Dalit Woman Drugged, Gangraped & Murdered in UP's Balrampur

Taking a further swipe at UP CM Yogi, Mayawati urged the Centre to give the former the task of constructing the Ram Temple or send him to Gorakhnath Math, a temple in Uttar Pradesh.

She has demanded that the Central government impose President's rule in Uttar Pradesh, in people's interest.

“UP CM Yogi Adityanath should resign if he can’t ensure safety to women. I urge the Central govt to send him to his place – Gorakhnath Math. If he doesn’t like the temple, he should be given the task of Ram Temple construction,” the BSP chief said.

Upping the ante against the BJP-led UP government, Mayawati said that “criminals, mafias and rapists are having a free run” in the state while emphasizing on the yet another case of Dalit violence and rape in the state.

“After Hathras incident, I hoped UP govt will take action against people committing crimes against women. But a similar crime has been committed against a Dalit student in Balrampur. Under BJP’s UP govt, criminals, mafias & rapists are having a free run,” she said.

Days after gruesome gangrape of a Dalit woman in Hathras took place shocking the nation’s conscience, another similar case has come to light from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh. A 22-year-old Dalit woman succumbed to her injuries after she was gangraped and severely beaten by two men on Wednesday evening.

Prior to this, a Dalit teen was reportedly sexually attacked by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. The accused had tried to strangle her to death as she resisted their rape attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. The four accused have been arrested. She lost her life at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday. The incident has drawn massive outrage across country, with Yogi government facing backlash for not doing enough for women’s safety in his state.