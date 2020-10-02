New Delhi: The 20-year-old Dalit woman who succumbed to injuries inflicted upon her reportedly by four upper-caste men spoke about sexual assault for the first time after a week of the incident, senior police officer Prashant Kumar told a leading news channel. Attributing the forensic report which suggested there was no sperm found in the sample, the police official said that they are still waiting for the investigation to conclude before ruling out any possibility. Also Read - Hathras Gangrape Case: Allahabad HC Summons UP Govt on Oct 12; FIR Lodged Against Rahul, Priyanka | Top Developments

“We have always believed the version of victim from the Day 1. The FIR was lodged under the proper section. When the victim came along with her brother and mother to police station after an hour of the incident [on Sept 14], we registered the FIR under proper sections and she was sent to hospital,” the cop said. Also Read - 'Media Will Leave, We Will be Here', Hathras DM Caught on Camera Intimidating Victim's Father

“Then she was shifted to Aligarh Muslim University Hospital. There for the first time on 22 September, she talked about the sexual assault and we immediately added those sections and arrested everyone,” Kumar told NDTV. Also Read - Hathras Gangrape Case: Congress Slams UP Cops For Manhandling Rahul; Police Claim Victim Was Not Raped | 10 Points

On Thursday, he had said said the forensic report has revealed that the Hathras woman was not raped. Citing a forensic science laboratory (FSL) report, Prashant Kumar said the cause of her death is an injury on the neck and trauma resulting due to it.

“The report of the FSL has also come. It says clearly that samples did not have sperm. It makes clear that there was not rape or gang rape,” Kumar had said.

“Even the woman in her statement to police did not mention about rape but talked about ‘marpeet’ (beating) only,” he added.